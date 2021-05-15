3 youth held, red sanders logs seized

The Andhra Pradesh State Anti-Red Sanders Smuggling Task Force personnel on Saturday nabbed three youth and seized two red sanders logs, two cars and a motorcycle at Anjaneyapuram forest check-post between Renigunta and Railway Kodur.

According to the task force officials, a combing party was conducting checks at the forest ghat section, when they reportedly spotted a motorbike-borne youth acting as a pilot, trailed by two cars proceeding towards Renigunta. When the task force personnel tried to intercept the vehicles, the accused tried to flee from the check-post but were overpowered, and three youth were nabbed. Two red sanders logs were seized from one of the cars. The accused were identified as K.V. Karthik of Renigunta mandal, M. Sasikumar of Papanaidupeta in Yerpedu mandal, and Challa Balaji of Gudimallam villag.

The trio allegedly confessed to the police that they worked for a couple of red sanders smuggling operatives in Chittoor district, by transporting the logs to Chennai.