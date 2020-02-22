3 youth held for bid to rape minor

CHITTOOR

22 February 2020 18:19 IST

The Yerpedu police of Tirupati Urban division on Friday took three youth into custody on charges of attempting to outrage the modesty of a minor girl at a SC hamlet in Yerpedu mandal, 20 km from Tirupati.

According to information, the 15-year-old girl was her way home from Yerpedu after visiting a relative on Friday. Three youth — Saikrishna (25), Ankaiah (21) and Veeraswamy (22) — reportedly stalked her at an isolated stretch towards the village and allegedly tried to outrage her modesty.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the girl started shouting for help, attracting the attention of the cowherds around. Some of them rushed to the spot, and rescued the girl, though the accused escaped from the spot. A case has been registered based on a complaint from the parents, the police said.