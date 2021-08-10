Andhra Pradesh

3 youth electrocuted in Chittoor

Three youth were electrocuted when a tipper came in contact with live overhead power cables while unloading concrete chips meant for house construction at Kannikapuram village of Palasamudram mandal, 45 km from here, on Monday.

According to the police, the tipper driver, Manoj (25), without noticing the overhead power lines lifted the trolley to unload the concrete material close to the construction site, when power passed through the metal body of the vehicle.

Seeing the driver in convulsive state, two youth nearby mistook it for an epileptic attack and rushed to his rescue. As and when the duo, identified as Dorababu (21) and Jyothish (19), tried to lift the driver, they too were electrocuted. A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragedy.

The Palasamudram police rushed to the spot, and shifted the bodies to the area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.


