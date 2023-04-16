3-year-old stuck under overturned mango truck dies

April 16, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The three-year-old boy, Sanjay, who was stuck under a mango truck for hours died while undergoing treatment late on Friday.

On Friday evening, a truck loaded with mangoes veered off the Skew Bridge near Benz Circle and overturned as the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of it.

The boy, who was taking bath in the open near his home, was stuck under the truck. Officials took several hours to pull out the boy and rushed him to hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead. A case was booked by Patamata police and an investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT