ADVERTISEMENT

3-year-old stuck under overturned mango truck dies

April 16, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The three-year-old boy, Sanjay, who was stuck under a mango truck for hours died while undergoing treatment late on Friday.

On Friday evening, a truck loaded with mangoes veered off the Skew Bridge near Benz Circle and overturned as the driver, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control of it.

The boy, who was taking bath in the open near his home, was stuck under the truck. Officials took several hours to pull out the boy and rushed him to hospital for treatment. He was later pronounced dead. A case was booked by Patamata police and an investigation is on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US