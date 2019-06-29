3-year RI for Maharashtra gang in gold theft case

The Chittoor III Additional District Court on Friday sentenced seven members of a highway gang from Maharashtra to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each for the robbery of 5.2 kg gold from a bus near Bangarupalem in December last year in a case that sent shockwaves across the State.

The guilty were identified as Gudumba Sukale (35), Shivaji Rama Dikule (32), Ramdas Gurappa Pawar (45), Arjun Ram (40), Rama Rao Sukale (34), Satish Ramdas Sukale (25), Changan Gudumba Sukale (42). All hailed from Ahmedabad, Pune and Solapur areas of Maharashtra.

Sensational theft

On December 8 last year, two young executives of a Mumbai-based jewellery firm were transporting 5.2 kg of gold to Bengaluru by bus. Unbeknown to them, a seven-member gang of highway robbers were tailing them, waiting for a chance to strike and decamp with the gold. While two of the gang members were aboard the same bus, five others were driving in a car just behind the bus all the way from Visakhapatnam in an SUV.

The bus halted first at Vijayawada and then at Srikalahasti, where the gang attempted to strike but failed.The travel bus then stopped for dinner at a restaurant near Bangarupalem around 20 km from here which is when the gang members finally succeeded in fleeing with the gold. The executives and the owner of the jewellery firm lodged a complaint with the Bangarupalem police on December 10.

The then Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Patil, formed special parties with about 60 personnel, and began covering all of South India for a week in their investigation. A week later, the seven-member gang was miraculously arrested near Palamaner when they were moving suspiciously in a car. Fearing arrest, the gang members had kept moving within Chittoor district. The police then seized the gold and the SUV, arresting the accused.

Swift investigation

Sub-Inspector (Bangarupalem) Ramakrishnaiah told The Hindu that the investigation was undertaken in a highly scientific manner, taking the help of CCTV camera footage all the way from Visakhapatnam to Bangarupalem.

“Within seven months, we were able to complete the investigation and file the chargesheet. It is a record of sorts that the guilty too were punished in a record time of seven months,” he said, adding that two more members of the gang, who reportedly provided logistical support to the gang, are still at large.