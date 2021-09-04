3 tribal people washed away in stream

The bodies of three Konda Dora tribal people, including two children, were retrieved from a stream on Saturday near Badigunta village under Devipatnam police limits in East Godavari Agency.

The deceased have been identified as Podiyam Ganesh Dora (5), Vetti Vamsi Dora (5), and Vetti Jyothi (30) of Badigunta village.

According to the Devipatnam police and village secretariat officials, the three were washed away while they were crossing the stream between Akooru and Badigunta villages. They were returning from Rampachodavaram where they get their Aadhaar data updated.

The police registered a case and investigation is on. The bodies have been sent to the Area Hospital in Rampachodavaram for post-mortem.