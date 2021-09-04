Andhra Pradesh

3 tribal people washed away in stream

The bodies of three Konda Dora tribal people, including two children, were retrieved from a stream on Saturday near Badigunta village under Devipatnam police limits in East Godavari Agency.

The deceased have been identified as Podiyam Ganesh Dora (5), Vetti Vamsi Dora (5), and Vetti Jyothi (30) of Badigunta village.

According to the Devipatnam police and village secretariat officials, the three were washed away while they were crossing the stream between Akooru and Badigunta villages. They were returning from Rampachodavaram where they get their Aadhaar data updated.

The police registered a case and investigation is on. The bodies have been sent to the Area Hospital in Rampachodavaram for post-mortem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2021 11:40:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/3-tribal-people-washed-away-in-stream/article36296629.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY