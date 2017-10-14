3 succumb to suspected dengue in Prakasam

Three persons died of suspected dengue on Friday even as about 500 dengue positive patients underwent treatment across Prakasam district, according to health officials.

According to reports received here, seven-year-old Samuel admitted with high fever and also suffering from ‘acute respiratory distress syndrome’ a week ago died at Darsi, while 45-year-old Narasimha Rao from Yaddanapudi suffering from high fever and also heart ailment died at a hospital in Chilakuluripet in neighbouring Guntur district, they said.

An infant, Kaushik from Kazipuram, near Bestavaripeta, suffering from high fever and also some brain infection succumbed while undergoing treatment, they added.

Epidemic medical teams fanned out to 166 villages in 49 of the 56 mandals in the district where about one lakh people were reportedly down with viral fevers.

Medical camps

In all, 3,414 patients of suspected dengue cases were being treated in hospitals across the district.

The health situation in 63 affected public health centres were being closely monitored, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. J. Yasmin said, adding “the situation is improving following conduct of 424 medical camps including in the villages in the worst-affected mandals of Talluru and Mundlamur and destruction of larva sites. We will continue to be on our toes in the next two to three weeks when the incidence of vector-borne diseases is expected to abate.”