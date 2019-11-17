3 students of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan win Google contest

Three students from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan in Visakhapatnam emerged group winners in the prestigious Doodle for Google 2019 contest conducted by Google.

In his doodle titled ‘Being Ocean Friendly’, G.S.S. Sharvan depicted the need for urgency in making the oceans free of plastic waste. P. Vijay Kumar portrayed the significance and genuineness of Khadi material through his doodle ‘Khadi - An Evergreen Indian Pride’. S.Sai Sathvik brought alive the need to preserve and pass on the treasure of Indian folk art through his doodle ‘Everlasting Impact — Indian Folk Art’.

Google awarded the winners a college scholarship of ₹2.5 lakh each along with a certificate of achievement. All the nine finalists including the three students from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan along with their parents were facilitated at the Roseate House, Aerocity in New Delhi.

Director of the school Chitturi Vasu Prakash congratulated the winners on their achievement.