3 Srikakulam youth missing in Libya found safe

The family members of three youngsters who went missing in Libya were in a jubilant mood on Monday after knowing their whereabouts.

The three welders – Boddu Danayya, Batsala Venkata Rao and B. Jogarao – all residents of Sithanagaram of Santabommali mandal in Srikakulam district, went to Libya in October last year and had been working in a company there. They had planned to return to India some time back, and since then remained incommunicado.

Following the intervention of the Indian embassy, it was learnt that they were abducted by a local gang. With constant pursuance, the embassy officials got the authorities there secure their release.

Tekkali BJP in-charge Hanumanthu Udaya Bhaskar and other leaders who brought the issue to the notice of the Union government shared the joy with the families by distributing sweets.

Mr. Bhaskar urged the government to ensure their safe return to India as early as possible.