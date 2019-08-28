3 siblings drown in tank

Three children of a family drowned in a tank at Perikulapadu village in Kanchikacherla mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday.

The siblings were studying in the Government Primary School in the village. They did not attend school on Tuesday, the staff said.

According to the locals, the trio — G. Ganesh (10), Srimanthudu (8) and Gowtham (5) — sons of Ganjilanka Ramu and Swarnalatha of Perikulapadu village went to the tank for playing and drowned one after the other. On receiving information, Nandigama MLA Mondithoka Jaganmohan, Nandigama Rural CI Satish and other officials rushed to the spot and the fire personnel retrieved the bodies.Mr. Jaganmohan, also a doctor, tried to give first-aid and save the children. But, all the three children died by that time, the villagers said. The parents of the children went to Karnataka in search of livelihood and the siblings were staying with their grandmother Sambamma. The bodies were shifted to Nandigama Government Hospital for post-mortem.