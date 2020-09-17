Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 17 September 2020 23:39 IST
3 RTC staff held for smuggling liquor
Five persons, including three APSRTC employees, were arrested by the Special Enforcement Bureau for allegedly smuggling liquor through the APSRTC parcel service, on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, SEB officials seized 2,198 liquor bottles worth ₹11 lakh from an RTC cargo vehicle at Benz Circle in the city. The accused had smuggled liquor in the past too, it is learnt. A case has been registered.
