3 RTC staff held for smuggling liquor

VIJAYAWADA

17 September 2020 23:39 IST

Five persons, including three APSRTC employees, were arrested by the Special Enforcement Bureau for allegedly smuggling liquor through the APSRTC parcel service, on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, SEB officials seized 2,198 liquor bottles worth ₹11 lakh from an RTC cargo vehicle at Benz Circle in the city. The accused had smuggled liquor in the past too, it is learnt. A case has been registered.

Advertising

Advertising