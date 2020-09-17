Andhra Pradesh

3 RTC staff held for smuggling liquor

Five persons, including three APSRTC employees, were arrested by the Special Enforcement Bureau for allegedly smuggling liquor through the APSRTC parcel service, on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, SEB officials seized 2,198 liquor bottles worth ₹11 lakh from an RTC cargo vehicle at Benz Circle in the city. The accused had smuggled liquor in the past too, it is learnt. A case has been registered.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 11:40:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/3-rtc-staff-held-for-smuggling-liquor/article32634262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story