3 red sanders smugglers nabbed

A special team of AP Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force on Thursday night nabbed three red sanders smuggling operatives, including two from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka, at G.V. Satram of Mydukuru mandal of Kadapa district, and seized two SUVs.

In another episode, the task force seized a lorry with 23 red sanders logs on the outskirts of Kadapa town.

Meanwhile, the Task Force Deputy Superintendent of Police, S.V. Sridhar Rao, and Forest Range Officer Hemachandra despatched a combing party into the Seshachalam Hills based on information that a batch of about 20 woodcutters had entered into the red sanders-rich zone at Balupalle range of the Rajampeta forest division in the early hours of Friday.