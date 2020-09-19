3 ‘poachers’ nabbed, bushmeat seized

The forest officials on Friday arrested three persons on charges of poaching wild animals in Seshachalam ranges of Piler division, and seized bushmeat from their possession.

Case registered

According to the officials, acting on a tip off, a raid was conducted at a mango garden abutting the forests at Chintagunta village in Yerravari Palem mandal, when the accused, locals, were distributing meat to their customers, besides cooking a portion of a deer's meat at the spot. A case was registered.

In another incident, the Punganur police on Friday took a five member inter-State gang into custody and seized stolen motorbikes worth about ₹15 lakhs on the outskirts.

The police said the accused were arrested when they were moving suspiciously at the border area with Karnataka. A case was registered and further investigation is under way.