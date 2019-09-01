3 of inter-State gangs held; jewellery, bikes recovered

A series of chain-snatchings, burglaries and robberies at several places in Chittoor district during the last one week has kept the police on their toes, leading to the arrest of three members of inter-State gangs in Nagari Rural and Chittoor and seizure of about 200 gram of gold and three two-wheelers.

Deputy SP (Puttur) Muralidhar said that in the span of a week, four cases of chain-snatching and two incidents of burglary were reported in Nagari rural circle. Following a special vigil at vulnerable areas and digital surveillance, two inter-State gang members – Delhi (25) and Visal (21) of Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu – were nabbed on the Vijayapuram mandal-TN border. Gold jewellery weighting 145 gram and a two-wheeler was recovered from them. Interrogation revealed that the duo was also involved in several criminal cases in both Chittoor and Tamil Nadu. Nagari Rural circle inspector M. Rajasekhar led the operation.

In another incident, a special party formed by Deputy SP (Chittoor) Eeshwar Reddy nabbed a notorious offender, Galla Hemachandra (22), a native of Tavanampalle mandal, and recovered about 60 gram of gold and two motorbikes from him. The special party nabbed him on the outskirts of Chittoor town on Kanipakam-Aragonda road. Hemachandra, having links with criminal gangs in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, was wanted by various police stations in South India, in 22 criminal cases involving theft of motorbikes, chain-snatchings and burglaries, he said.