3 of a family found dead in Penukonda

ANANTAPUR

25 May 2021 22:56 IST

Three members of a family were found dead in their house on Tuesday at Penukonda in Anantapur district. The domestic help who found foul smell emanating from the house, complained to the neighbours, who in turn, alerted the police. The police broke open the doors and found bodies of the three siblings, in their 80s, in a highly decomposed state.

According to the preliminary information, one of them has been identified as Ashwathaiah, a retired bank manager, who was separated from his wife and was living with two of his sisters.

Advertising

Advertising

The three reportedly did not come out of their house since the March 2020 lockdown. A post-mortem reportedly revealed that they had died more than 48 hours ago.

Police have ruled out foul play and suspect that health issues could have led to their death.

According to neighbours, the residents did not mingle with people around and did not have much information about them.