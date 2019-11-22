3 nabbed, gold jewellery and bikes seized

The Tirupati urban police on Friday arrested three persons at different locations in Tirupati and seized gold and silver ornaments and bikes from them.

According to the area police, Betappa Mahesh (23), of Kuppam town was taken into custody at Alipiri road in the morning. On interrogation, it was found that he was involved in various cases of chain-snatching and bike thefts under the limits of several police stations, including Tirupati East Police Station. Gold ornaments worth about ₹9 lakh and nine motorbikes worth about ₹11 lakh were seized from him.

In another incident, P. Kumar (33) of Tirupati town was nabbed on the outskirts and three bikes worth about ₹4 lakh was recovered from him. In a third incident, a youth was taken into custody by the MR Palle police, and gold ornaments weighing about 140 grams were recovered from him. The accused were sent to remand. Tirupati SP Gajarao Bhupal appreciated the police personnel for recovering the stolen property and arresting the accused.