3 murder case accused arrested in fake certificate racket

Three accused in the 2015 Peddavaduguru Single Window Office murder case, who were facing non-bailable warrants after coming out on bail, were arrested on Saturday along with two others who were allegedly running a fake certificates manufacturing racket in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for the past decade.

Superintendent of Police B. Sathya Yesu Babu said here on Saturday that Glenn Bricks, 51, hailing from Guntakal in the district was wanted in several cases in the two States and was allegedly running a fake certificates gang along with his driver, Panchanam Madan, 26.

The three murder accused, Kachagarla Venkatesh Naidu, 50, Gurram Ramesh Naidu, 55, and Gurram Venkata Ramana, 50, reportedly met Glenn Bricks seven months ago and allegedly joined him in his fake certificates racket. Following a complaint, the Pamidi Rural Police arrested these five persons and recovered 699 gm of gold, an SUV, 11 mobile phones, computers, printing machine, 70 fake certificates, fake Identification Cards of police constable, a police name plate, a siren and police lights bar on the vehicle.

The accused gang is believed to have sold several thousands of certificates in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the police could lay hands on some of them.