Andhra Pradesh

3 months jail for supply of poor quality milk

more-in

A fine of ₹10,000 is also imposed

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday awarded three months simple imprisonment to Sanjay Nakra, nominee of M/s. Parag Milk Foods Private Limited, Palamaner, Chittoor district, for selling substandard milk.

In November, 2014, officials of the Food Safety Department conducted a raid on M/s. Surya Rajendra Sangam Distributors, located at K.T. Road, Vijayawada, and seized samples of ‘Go Doubled Toned Milk Tetrapack’, supplied by M/s. Parag Milk Foods Private Limited.

Food Safety officer A. Srinivas Rao registered cases against the supplier as well as the seller on various charges. The officers have sent the samples to laboratory, which confirmed that the packaged milk was ‘unsafe’, said Assistant Food Controller N. Purnachandra Rao.

Distributor acquitted

The court also imposed ₹10,000 as fine and acquitted the distributor in the case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 1:03:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/3-months-jail-for-supply-of-poor-quality-milk/article29272730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY