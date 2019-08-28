3 months jail for supply of poor quality milk

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Tuesday awarded three months simple imprisonment to Sanjay Nakra, nominee of M/s. Parag Milk Foods Private Limited, Palamaner, Chittoor district, for selling substandard milk.

In November, 2014, officials of the Food Safety Department conducted a raid on M/s. Surya Rajendra Sangam Distributors, located at K.T. Road, Vijayawada, and seized samples of ‘Go Doubled Toned Milk Tetrapack’, supplied by M/s. Parag Milk Foods Private Limited.

Food Safety officer A. Srinivas Rao registered cases against the supplier as well as the seller on various charges. The officers have sent the samples to laboratory, which confirmed that the packaged milk was ‘unsafe’, said Assistant Food Controller N. Purnachandra Rao.

Distributor acquitted

The court also imposed ₹10,000 as fine and acquitted the distributor in the case.