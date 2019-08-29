Andhra Pradesh

3 militia members lay down arms in Paderu

more-in

Three militia members allegedly involved in a number of offences surrendered before the the police at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

They have been identified as G. Satya Rao (20) alias Konuko, K. Ganapathi (30) alias Ganesh and L. Srinivas (24), all residents of Pedabayulu mandal.

“L. Srinivas worked as a militia member in Ginnelakota pocket from 2014 to 2019. He was allegedly involved in two murder cases and several cases of arson. The other two militia members had allegedly helped Maoists in planting landmines and destroying a community building,” Paderu ASP B. Raj Kamal said.

The government would help the surrendered militia members start a new life, the ASP added.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2019 12:19:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/3-militia-members-lay-down-arms-in-paderu/article29282436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY