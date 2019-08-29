3 militia members lay down arms in Paderu

Three militia members allegedly involved in a number of offences surrendered before the the police at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

They have been identified as G. Satya Rao (20) alias Konuko, K. Ganapathi (30) alias Ganesh and L. Srinivas (24), all residents of Pedabayulu mandal.

“L. Srinivas worked as a militia member in Ginnelakota pocket from 2014 to 2019. He was allegedly involved in two murder cases and several cases of arson. The other two militia members had allegedly helped Maoists in planting landmines and destroying a community building,” Paderu ASP B. Raj Kamal said.

The government would help the surrendered militia members start a new life, the ASP added.