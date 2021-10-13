3 Maoists, including 2 women, killed

Three members of the banned CPI (Maoists), including two woman, were reportedly killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces of Odisha near Tulasipahad area in Odisha, in the AOB region, on Tuesday morning.

The exchange of fire reportedly took place in the Tulasi Reserve Forest, close to the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the security forces launched a combing operation and on sighting the forces, the Maoists allegedly opened fire, according to the police.

There was heavy exchange of fire between the combined security forces comprising SOG (Special Operations Group) and DVF (District Voluntary Force) and the Maoists, in three to four places in the same area, that lasted over an hour.

According to IG (Operations) Amitabh Thakur, going by the heavy firing, it was estimated that the Maoist strength could be between 15 to 20 members.

Though the identity of the Maoists killed were still to be established, it was learnt that the group was being led by senior Maoist leader Suresh. It was also learnt that the Maoist had triggered a landmine.

Till reports last came in, it is learnt that two commandos were also injured. The security forces also recovered an INSAS rifle and SLR rifle from the EoF site.

Combing operation is on along the Odisha and Chhattisgarh border.