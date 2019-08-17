3 lensmen of The Hindu bag State-level awards

K.R. Deepak, Chief News Photographer at the Visakhapatnam branch of The Hindu, won a gold medal in the 1st State-Level Photo Contest organised by the State Photojournalists Association of Andhra Pradesh (SPAAP), on the occasion of World Photography Day 2019.

Mr. Deepak’s picture of Indian skipper Virat Kohli jumping in the air to celebrate his century in a recent IPL match, as the captain of the rival team looked on, won him the A.P. Photography Akademi Gold Medal and T.N. Satyan Memorial Award.

Two other photographers of The Hindu — V. Raju (Vijayawada) and K.V.S. Giri (Hyderabad) — also won memorial awards.

The awards will be presented to the winners at a function to be held on the occasion of World Photography Day in Vijayawada on August 19.