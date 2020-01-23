Andhra Pradesh

3 lensmen booked for filming woman constable

more-in

Three local media photographers were booked under different Sections of the Nirbhaya Act as they allegedly photographed a woman police constable at a school compound at Mandadam village of Thullur mandal in Guntur district.

While the police alleged that the photographers tried to photograph the woman constable who was changing her dress, the local photographers said that they merely took pictures of the constable as she was trying to dry the clothes.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 9:22:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/3-lensmen-booked-for-filming-woman-constable/article30631230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY