About 3 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga on Sunday, highest in temple’s history

‘We allowed darshan till 1 a.m. and the last devotee in queue was happy’, says ACP Hanumantha Rao

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA:
October 03, 2022 12:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Durga Devi, as Goddess Kanakadurga, the presiding deity of Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, is adorned on the eighth day of Dasara / Navaratri festivities on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

ADVERTISEMENT

About 3 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Kanakadurga till midnight on Sunday, on the eve of Mula Nakshatram, which was said to be the highest in the history of Durga temple, the police said.

A sea of devotees were seen atop Indrakeeladri, in the queue lines at Vinayaka temple and at Seetammavari Padalu. Expecting heavy rush, the temple and the police officials made elaborate arrangements.

Devotees from Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and other States visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam in the last eight days during the ongoing Dasara Navarathri Utsavams.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the officials lifting COVID restrictions at shrines, bus and railway stations and other public places, devotees thronged Kanakadurga temple in huge numbers. However, some devotees were seen wearing masks and taking COVID precautions at the temple.

‘Akshara Bhyasams’ were performed for children on Mula Nakshatram day. The Endowments Department officials distributed water and buttermilk packets and offered ‘prasadams’ to the devotees.

“With the rush increasing by every hour, we conducted meetings and reviewed the situation. Despite VIP visits, all the devotees had darshan of the deity on Mula Nakshatram day,” said a temple official.

Devotees were seen waiting in long queues till midnight to have darshan of the deity. The Revenue, Endowments and Police officials monitored the situation round-the-clock at the temple.

“We expected about 2 lakh rush on Mula Nakshatram day. But, there was unprecedented rush atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday, which was not seen in the last few years,” said a senior police officer, who is on bandobust duty at the devastanam.

“Darshanam of the deity was allowed till 1 a.m. instead of 12 a.m. The last devotee in the queue had a glimpse of the Goddess on Saraswathi Devi alankaram,” said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app