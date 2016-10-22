Andhra Pradesh

3 killed in road mishap

At least three persons were killed and two others were injured when a Chennai-bound lorry hit a stationary mini-truck on the national highway near Manubolu here in Nellore district on Friday.

The deceased persons were identified as Venkateswara Rao, 31, his son Ankaiah, 17 years, and one Bhasker, 30, who were standing near the vehicle when the accident occurred. They belong to Indukuripeta mandal from where they were carrying goats in the mini-truck to Chillakur.

Two other persons sustained minor injuries and they are said to be out of danger. Sources said that the mini truck was parked on the highway side with no cautionary signals.

