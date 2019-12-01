3 killed as RTC bus hits bike

Three persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit head on by an APSRTC bus near Kolleru village of Peddapanjani mandal, 50 km from here, on Sunday evening.
According to Gangavaram circle police, three persons of Peddapalle village of Peddapanjani mandal were returning home after attending a function at the adjoining Gangavaram mandal, when an RTC bus from Chowdepalle to Palamaner hit their bike. While one was killed on the spot, the two breathed their last at government hospital at Palamaner. The deceased were identified as Ramakrishna Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Raja (aged 35-25). A case was registered and the bodies were sent to area hospital for autopsy. The bus was seized and its driver taken into custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.