Andhra Pradesh

3 killed as RTC bus hits bike

Three persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit head on by an APSRTC bus near Kolleru village of Peddapanjani mandal, 50 km from here, on Sunday evening.

According to Gangavaram circle police, three persons of Peddapalle village of Peddapanjani mandal were returning home after attending a function at the adjoining Gangavaram mandal, when an RTC bus from Chowdepalle to Palamaner hit their bike. While one was killed on the spot, the two breathed their last at government hospital at Palamaner. The deceased were identified as Ramakrishna Reddy, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Raja (aged 35-25). A case was registered and the bodies were sent to area hospital for autopsy. The bus was seized and its driver taken into custody.

