3 kg of banned drugs booked from A.P. seized in Bengaluru

NARSAPURAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

23 October 2021 23:00 IST

Smugglers used fake address, say W.G. police

In another drug racket busted in Karnataka, sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) reportedly seized 3 kg of pseudoephedrine drug in Bengaluru.

The parcel was booked from Narsapuram in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, and was bound for Australia. On a tip-off, the NCB officials tracked the consignment and busted the racket. The police said the smuggler had used fake address and documents to book the consignment.

The banned drug, worth some crores of rupees, was packed in the folds of the lehengas (women’s garments). During investigation, the consignor was traced to Chennai, who was arrested.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that instructions had been given to the police concerned to investigate and trace the address in Naraspuram.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said a team of police officials were trying to trace the address mentioned on the pseudoephedrine drug parcel, seized at Bengaluru airport.

“We are trying to speak to the NCB officials, who seized the drug and busted the racket. Preliminary investigations revealed that the smuggler gave fake address to the courier agency. A detailed investigation is on,” Mr. Sharma said.