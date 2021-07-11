3 kg hashish oil seized, three students arrested

Two of the accused are from Vellore district and one from Rajamahendravaram, say police

The police arrested three youth, while they were allegedly transporting 3 kg liquid ganja, also called as hashish oil or hash oil, at V Madugula area in the Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

Though the hashish oil was procured for ₹90,000 in the Agency areas of the district, the police estimate that it could be sold for around ₹3 lakh.

The arrested were identified as Pavithran (22) and Surya Murali (23), both from Vellore district in Tamil Nadu, and S, Tilak (22) of Rajamahendravaram, all students pursuing B.Tech. and B.Sc.,

Three more accused — Reddy of Paderu, Krishna of Chittoor district and driver Rahul — are absconding.

According to the police, Krishna had asked the three youth to collect the hashish oil from Reddy. Krishna had promised to give ₹30,000 and some quantity of ganja to the youth if they do the job. The trio along with another person had come to Paderu from Chennai in a car recently and collected the hashish oil from Reddy.

Based on credible information, the district police organised checks on the Ghat Road at M.Kotapadu village and the team of V Madugula SI Rama Rao intercepted the car and seized the hashish oil.

The police also seized a laptop, two mobile phones and the vehicle. A case was registered.

Ganja seized, two held

In another case, the police arrested two youth, A. Kiran (19) and B. Roshan Raju (20) from Simhachalam, while they were allegedly transporting 33 kg ganja at K.J. Puram village under V.Madugula mandal in Visakhapatnam district, on Sunday.