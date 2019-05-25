3 key YSR-regime bureaucrats likely in Jagan’s core team

Even as YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 30, the core team of the Chief Minister’s Office is expected to have three bureaucrats who were associated with the former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime during 2004-2009, according to sources.

The team is reportedly selected keeping the implementation of Navaratnalu (the nine promises in the YSR Congress Party’s election manifesto) in mind, which include Jala Yagnam, Arogyasree, pensions, YSR Rythu Bharosa, fee reimbursement and housing for the poor.

At least four names are under active consideration to run the CMO, according to a source. “Former Visakhapatnam Port Trust chairman M.T. Krishna Babu, former Special Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, present secretary in CMO M. Girija Shankar and former Srikakulam Collector K. Dhanunjaya Reddy are under consideration for the core team of CMO,” said the source.

According to information, Mr. Krishna Babu will be playing a key role in the CMO. He was the Collector of Kadapa during 2006-2009 and had good association with YSR and played a major role in the development his home district.

YSR’s pet project

Mr. Adityanath Das, who was associated with YSR’s pet project Jala Yagnam (irrigation projects), was appointed during 2007 as the Principal Secretary, water resources and continued in the same position for over nine years.

He is expected to play an important role in the government in terms of strengthening irrigation portfolio and completion of the Polavaram project, which is a part of Jala Yagnam.

Mr. Girija Shankar is currently working with the CMO and will continue to aid the new CM.

Mr. Dhanunjaya Reddy will play a crucial role in the government, especially in the overall aspects related to health and other flagship schemes.

The bureaucrat had served as the CEO of Arogyasree programme during the YSR regime and was instrumental in its success. Now that the YSRCP had included Arogyasree programme in Navaratnalu, the former CEO is expected to bring in his experience in the implementation of the programme.