3 injured in mishap at Durga temple kitchen

Three persons, including two devotees, suffered minor injuries, when hot ghee caught fire and splashed on them in the “potu” (laddu making unit) in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam here on Thursday.
An outsourcing employee in the potu, Narayana, and two devotees, including a woman, who had darshan in Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, were injured.
The mishap occurred when the workers were heating the ghee in five bowls for preparing “laddu prasadam”.
The impact of the mishap was so strong that one of the ghee vessels flew into the air and hit the roof, causing the hot ghee to fall on the people nearby.
The One Town police, who visited the spot, said the injured were admitted to hospital and their condition is stable.
The Devasthanam officials rushed to the spot. About 10 workers were in the potu when the incident took place, the authorities said.
