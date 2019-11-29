3 ‘highway robbers’ arrested in Kurnool

Kurnool Police on Thursday arrested three persons in connection with looting trucks and recovered ₹5 lakh worth items as well as two lorries that were used in the robberies, from the possession of the accused.

Superintendent of Police K. Fakeerappa said it took about 100 police officers to crack the case. The accused have been identified as J. Suresh Kumar, 28, Anthim Sisodia, 23, and Bundela Sunil, 34, all from Madhya Pradesh.

Mr. Fakeerappa said that on November 4, 5 and 6 the accused targeted containers of a cargo firm on the Nandyal-Allagadda highway. He said cases were filed in the Nandyal Taluk and Allagadda Rural police stations.

On November 26, the accused allegedly looted another lorry near Dhone, from which they allegedly stole 85 smartphones, one box of medicines and 16 saris. All of the loot has been recovered, he said.

Modus operandi

According to Mr. Fakeerappa, the accused used a motorcycle to get close to the moving vehicle and cut the lock on the doors of the container with large bolt cutters. “The driver would be completely unaware of the theft. He would only get to know once the lorry stops,” he added.

The gang would then drop the loot on the side of the road, where another team would pick them up and load them in the two lorries brought by them.

Modified vehicle

The lorries also had special modifications such as a ladder attached in the front of the vehicle, to help the accused get a foothold while they cut the locks on the vehicle in front of them. The contraband would then be transported back to Madhya Pradesh.

While the police arrested some of the accused involved in the robberies, the second group of people were still at large.

The SP congratulated the police officers who were involved in cracking the case. He also thanked the members of a Chenchu tribe near Panyam who helped police by providing information.