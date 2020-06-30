3 held in murder case

Three persons, including a Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) and a 33-year-old woman, were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old youth in December last in East Godavari district.
Addressing the media, Amalapuram DSP Masoon Basha said the three accused -- Kasi Suneetha of Kakinada rural, V. Durga Satyavara Prasad (Village Revenue Assistant) and V. Srinivas Prasad -- surrendered before the Mummidivaram revenue officials.
They confessed to killing V. Rama Krishna (26) of Mummidivaram mandal in an apartment in the Kakinada rural area.
According to the police official, the body was stuffed in a bag and threw into an irrigation canal.
Srinivas Prasad had allegedly made a deal with Durga Satyavara Prasad and Suneetha to eliminate his cousin following a dispute with him over a piece of land belonged to their family at Cheyyeru Gunnepalli village in the limits of Mummidivaram police station.
Suneetha had allegedly invited the victim to her apartment to perpetrate the crime.
“Cases were registered against the accused and they were produced in court. Investigation is on,” said the Deputy-Superintendent of Police.
Meanwhile, Mummidivaram Sub-Inspector M. Pondu Dora was suspended for reportedly trying to hush up the case.
Complaint lodged
A missing complaint was lodged by the victim’s mother V. Venkayamma in June 2019.
