3 held for attack on scribe in Chittoor

CHITTOOR

01 September 2020 07:05 IST

The police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the attack on the house of a journalist of a vernacular daily at Kanduru village of Somala mandal.

The police said that the arrested persons were relatives of a minor girl in the village. Last week, the headmaster of the school allegedly molested the girl. Based on complaint from her parents, the headmaster was arrested and sent for remand.

A local scribe had allegedly tried to settle the issue between the girl’s family and the headmaster in remand. This angered the victim’s family members and relatives. On Sunday, three relatives of the girl’s family allegedly intimidated the journalist and damaged the furniture at his house. Acting on a complaint, the police arrested the accused and a case was registered.

