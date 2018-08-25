Andhra Pradesh

3 from Vizag selected for Kilimanjaro expedition

more-in

Three young men from Visakhapatnam district have been selected to participate in the mountaineering expedition to Kilimanjaro, being organised by the State Youth Services Department, in Africa, in September.

Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania, is one among the seven highest peaks in the world. The Youth Services Department had selected 40 youths from all the 13 districts in the State for the expedition. The In all 140 youths from all districts were selected for advanced training at the CBR Sports Ground in Vijayawada.

Of them, 60 participants were sent to undergo specialised training at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, competitions were held in nine events and a 40-member final team was selected for the Kilimanjaro expedition. The three members selected from Visakhapatnam district are: Pyla Manindra of Kollivanipalem village of Atchutapuram mandal, Bala Venkata Muralikrishna Prasad of Vegasapalli village of Paderu mandal and R. Nanaji of Narapadu village of Sabbavaram mandal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 12:18:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/3-from-vizag-selected-for-kilimanjaro-expedition/article24782304.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY