3 from Vizag selected for Kilimanjaro expedition

Three young men from Visakhapatnam district have been selected to participate in the mountaineering expedition to Kilimanjaro, being organised by the State Youth Services Department, in Africa, in September.

Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania, is one among the seven highest peaks in the world. The Youth Services Department had selected 40 youths from all the 13 districts in the State for the expedition. The In all 140 youths from all districts were selected for advanced training at the CBR Sports Ground in Vijayawada.

Of them, 60 participants were sent to undergo specialised training at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Later, competitions were held in nine events and a 40-member final team was selected for the Kilimanjaro expedition. The three members selected from Visakhapatnam district are: Pyla Manindra of Kollivanipalem village of Atchutapuram mandal, Bala Venkata Muralikrishna Prasad of Vegasapalli village of Paderu mandal and R. Nanaji of Narapadu village of Sabbavaram mandal.