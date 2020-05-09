Andhra Pradesh

3 from T.N. killed in accident in Chittoor

Three persons were killed on the spot when the SUV in which they were travelling skidded off the road and overturned in a rocky terrain, 300 metres away from the road, at Gundlaguttapalle of Pakala mandal on Saturday.

According to information, G. Ramkumar (26) of Chennai, V. Manibalan (24) and R. Venu (58) of Dindivanam of Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, were working as drivers of earthmovers with a Chennai-based construction company KGK constructions. The firm is executing dam works at Siddipet in Telangana. The three men were on their way to Telangana from Chennai to relieve a batch at the worksite.

After crossing Nendragunta junction near Pakala, the SUV reportedly at high speed jumped the road and repeatedly tumbled before hitting a huge boulder. The impact of the accident was such that the bodies of the three were scattered in a distance of 300 metres.

The Pakala polcie said that as the roads remained deserted due to the lockdown, the vehicle was at a high speed. The bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy, and their family members informed about the tragedy. A case has been registered.

