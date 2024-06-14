GIFT a SubscriptionGift
3 from A.P. among Kuwait fire victims, CM announces ₹5 lakh aid to kin

Two of the deceased were from West Godavari district, one from Srikakulam; mortal remains expected to arrive at Vizag airport in the early hours of June 15

Published - June 14, 2024 10:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The building in Kuwait City where a fire broke out on June 12 claiming the lives of 45 Indian workers residing in it.

The building in Kuwait City where a fire broke out on June 12 claiming the lives of 45 Indian workers residing in it. | Photo Credit: AFP

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the kin of each of the three migrants from Andhra Pradesh who died in a devastating fire that broke out in a building housing migrant workers in Kuwait’s Mangaf area, on June 12.

An Indian Air Force plane will bring back the bodies of the deceased to India for their last rites.

Out of the 45 Indian migrant workers who died in the fire accident, three were from Andhra Pradesh — Thamada Lokanadham from Sompeta in Srikakulam district, Molleti Satyanarayana from Khandavalli and Meesala Eeswarudu from Annavarappadu, both villages in Peravali Post of West Godavari district.

A statement by the Principal Secretary Political, General Administration Department (GAD), S. Suresh Kumar issued on June 14 (Friday) said the Chief Minister had asked the Ministers of the districts concerned to hand over the relief amount to the family members of the deceased persons.

Mr. Naidu was closely monitoring the developments on this front and had instructed the GAD, AP Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), AP Bhavan in New Delhi, the Department of Protocol, and the respective district officials to coordinate and ensure smooth transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased migrants to their native land, said the statement.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said there was information that the mortal remains of the fire accident victims were expected to arrive at the Visakhapatnam airport in the early hours of June 15 (Saturday).

The APNRTS said according to the information shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, out of the total 45 Indian victims, 23 were from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three each from Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana.

