3 feared dead, 10 injured as two trains collide near Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh

October 29, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Three persons reportedly died and 10 injured following a rear collision of two trains — 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger with 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger — at Kantakapalli in the Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam line, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 29.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi said that she was informed that three persons were killed and seven injured in the accident.

She said three ambulances were arranged immediately to shift the victims to Kothavalasa Area Hospital and King George Hospital of Visakhapatnam.

According to her, Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Department teams would reach the spot to provide quick treatment for the injured.

The Revenue, Roads and Buildings and Transport departments have been directed to take part in rescue operations in association with the Railways.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad reached the spot and oversaw the relief operations. Accident relief trains also reached the site. He confirmed that 10 passengers were injured but was non-committal on the deaths, stating it was yet to be ascertained.

Indian Red Cross Society chairman K.R.D. Prasada Rao said that local volunteers were asked to extend services to the patients and provide information to their family members and relatives immediately.

Helplines

Hundreds of people reached the Vizianagaram and Srikakulam railway stations to know about the safety of their near and dear ones who were travelling in the two trains.

The Railways has set up helplines to provide information about the accident, victims, details of the injured and the names of hospitals they were shifted to.

The helpline numbers are: 0891-2746330, 0891-2744619, 81060-53052, 85000, 41670, 85000-41670, 83003, 83004, 83005. The railway officials have also set up information counters at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Palasa railway stations.