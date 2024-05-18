3-day orientation program for advocates at KLU from June 14

The Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh is organizing a three-day residential legal orientation program for advocates on the campus of KL Deemed to be University at Vaddeswaram from June 14. Bar Council in-charge secretary B. Padmalatha sent an intimation to the presidents of Bar Associations in the State. The main aim of the program is to sharpen the professional skills and communication abilities of advocates covering various law subjects.

Judges of the High Court, senior advocates and judicial officers and experts in law would impart skills to the participants. The delegates will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested advocates have to forward their registration forms to the office of the Bar Council on or before June 10. Bar Council assistant secretary S. Bala Koteswara Rao (9849011310) and junior assistants N. Vinod Kumar (8317680863) and N. Appi Reddy (9581931711) can be contacted for further details.