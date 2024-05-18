GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

3-day orientation program for advocates at KLU from June 14

Published - May 18, 2024 07:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

The Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh is organizing a three-day residential legal orientation program for advocates on the campus of KL Deemed to be University at Vaddeswaram from June 14. Bar Council in-charge secretary B. Padmalatha sent an intimation to the presidents of Bar Associations in the State. The main aim of the program is to sharpen the professional skills and communication abilities of advocates covering various law subjects. 

Judges of the High Court, senior advocates and judicial officers and experts in law would impart skills to the participants. The delegates will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested advocates have to forward their registration forms to the office of the Bar Council on or before June 10. Bar Council assistant secretary S. Bala Koteswara Rao (9849011310) and junior assistants N. Vinod Kumar (8317680863) and N. Appi Reddy (9581931711) can be contacted for further details.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.