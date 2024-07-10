3-day ISKCON Jagannatha Ratha Yatra to begin in Vijayawada on July 12

The Jagannatha Ratha Yatra, a three-day annual event, is scheduled to begin from July 12 in Vijayawada. Around one lakh people are expected to participate in the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on July 10 (Wednesday), members of ISKCON said the Ratha Yatra would be held on July 12, while a fest would be organised on all three days. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to the programme, the ISKCON members said, adding that he has responded positively to their invitation.

The event will commence at 2 p.m. on Friday at D-Address Mall in the city. The 8-km yatra would begin at 3 p.m. from the mall, covering prime localities that include Tikkle Road, Gayatri Nagar, Guru Nanak Colony Road, Fun Time Club Road, RTC Colony, NTR Circle, Krishnaveni School Road, Karakatta Road and finally ending at ISKCON at around 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ISKCON members said many devotees from other countries will be attending the festival. A few internationally renowned artistes are also expected, they said.

This year’s theme focuses on raising awareness among the public on the perils of drug addiction. Devotees will stage performances on this theme, they said, wishing that this year’s programme proves to be as successful as the one held last year.

The entire event would be broadcast live on ISKCON Vijayawada channel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.