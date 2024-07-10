GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3-day ISKCON Jagannatha Ratha Yatra to begin in Vijayawada on July 12

Published - July 10, 2024 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Members of ISKCON releasing posters for the festival, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Members of ISKCON releasing posters for the festival, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Jagannatha Ratha Yatra, a three-day annual event, is scheduled to begin from July 12 in Vijayawada. Around one lakh people are expected to participate in the festival.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on July 10 (Wednesday), members of ISKCON said the Ratha Yatra would be held on July 12, while a fest would be organised on all three days. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has been invited to the programme, the ISKCON members said, adding that he has responded positively to their invitation.

The event will commence at 2 p.m. on Friday at D-Address Mall in the city. The 8-km yatra would begin at 3 p.m. from the mall, covering prime localities that include Tikkle Road, Gayatri Nagar, Guru Nanak Colony Road, Fun Time Club Road, RTC Colony, NTR Circle, Krishnaveni School Road, Karakatta Road and finally ending at ISKCON at around 7 p.m.

The ISKCON members said many devotees from other countries will be attending the festival. A few internationally renowned artistes are also expected, they said.

This year’s theme focuses on raising awareness among the public on the perils of drug addiction. Devotees will stage performances on this theme, they said, wishing that this year’s programme proves to be as successful as the one held last year.

The entire event would be broadcast live on ISKCON Vijayawada channel.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.