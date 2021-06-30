3-day housegroundingmela fromtoday

The State government has planned a house grounding mela on July 1, 3 and 4, Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganatha Raju has said.

During a review meeting with the officials on Wednesday, the Minister asked the officials to take the necessary steps to achieve the targets for grounding of houses being constructed as part of the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme. From village volunteers to state level officers must be involved in this programme.

The Minister wanted the officials to meet the target of completing 7 lakh houses by July 10. and stressed on the need for completing the grounding of 15.60 lakh houses by September 30. In the first phase of the scheme, the construction of houses will be completed by June 2022.

The district level officer will be in charge of mandals while the mandal level officer will be the in charge of the village level. District collectors will review the entire programme, he added.