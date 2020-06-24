3-day ACB custody for Atchannaidu

The special court for ACB cases on Wednesday granted the anti-corruption agency, which is investigating the drug scam in the Directorate of Insurance of Medical Services (DIMS), Vijayawada, three-day custody of former Labour Minister and Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu. The court also dismissed the bail petitions filed by the accused.
The court directed the ACB officials to question the MLA at the Guntur General Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
Officials of the ACB are probing the alleged multi-crore scam that occurred in DIMS and some ESI Hospitals and dispensaries across the State.
Vigilance probe
In January, Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials conducted an inquiry into the scam, visited a few Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals, dispensaries and diagnostic centres and found many irregularities in procuring the material.
V&E and ACB sleuths found that the officials procured medicines, surgical equipment, dressing material, furniture and other material, worth about ₹988 crore without inviting open tenders and gave the contracts without sanction from the government.
The agencies, which managed to get the contract, violated the rules and resorted to large-scale irregularities. ACB officials identified 19 persons, including a few officers, and have arrested a few accused in the case so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath