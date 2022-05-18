3-D classes, virtual lab for pharmacy students

Info Plus Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a UK-based company, released a broucher on 3-D classes and virtual lab, covering the syllabus of B. Pharmacy programme, prescribed by the Pharmacy Council of India, New Delhi, at KVSR Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, on Tuesday.

In a statement, college Principal A. Suneetha said the programme covers all disciplines of Pharmacy to infuse ICT into appropriate areas of quality teaching and learning, bringing products machineries and industry virtually into the classroom to the students.

The Principal said it would make the students industry-ready and facilitate filling the gap between the industry and the academia.

The Principal appreciated the Director, GVIL Prasad, vice-president B. Indrani from Info Plus Technologies, Hyderabad, for their efforts to design visual classroom lessons for Pharmacy students.