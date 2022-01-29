Andhra Pradesh

3 COVID deaths, 11,573 new cases in A.P.

A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a boy for COVID test, in Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Andhra Pradesh reported three deaths and 11,573 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Saturday morning. One death each has been reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

However, 9,445 people infected by the virus recovered in the last 24 hours and the State so far has tested a total of 3,24,06,132 samples.

The cumulative toll and tally of the pandemic in the State has increased to 14,594 and 22,57,286 respectively and the number of active cases touched 1,15,425.

During the past day, the YSR Kadapa district recorded the highest number of 1,942 positive cases, followed by Kurnool (1,522), Guntur (1,298), Visakhapatnam (1024), Krishna (969), East Godavari (951), Anantapur (926), Nellore (706), Prakasam (655), West Godavari (580), Chittoor (479), Srikakulam (274) and Vizianagaram (247) positive cases.


