3 constables receive best performance awards

Three constables, working in different wings, received the weekly best performance awards for showing extraordinary skills in discharging their duties.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal presented the certificates to Krishna district IT Core team constable R.V. Nagaraju, Robertsonpet police station constable M. Ramanjaneyulu and Chilakalapudi police station constable B. Srinivas Rao at a programme held here on Sunday.

Mr. Nagaraju was appreciated for his role in ‘Each One-Teach One’, a capacity building programme for enhancing cyber wing.

Mr. Ramanjaneyulu checked 2,100 persons and identified 23 criminals through mobile security checking device and helped in preventing crimes.

Mr. Srinivas helped cracking the infant kidnap case in Machilipatnam Government Hospital, the SP said.

