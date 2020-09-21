3 city youth killed in car crash at Maredumilli

Three youth died and two were injured after their car crashed into a tree on the outskirts of Maredumilli town in the East Godavari agency on Sunday.

Rampachodavaram ASP G. Bindu Madav told The Hindu that the incident had occurred while the five were returning from Maredumilli to Palvancha in Telangana. The deceased – Puli Praveen Kumar (24), Poorna Sai (23) and L. Bharat (24) – belonged to Vijayawada city. The injured, Nadeer Basha, 24, and Sheik Asif, 24, belong to Palvancha.

“We have communicated about the accident to the respective families. The bodies have been sent to the government hospital at Rampachodavaram,” said Mr. Bindu Madhav. The injured are being treated in Rampachodavaram and are said to be out of danger.