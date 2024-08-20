3 children die, 74 hospitalised due to food poisoning in Anakapalli district

Three children died and 74 were taken ill after suspected food poisoning after having a meal at a hostel run by the Parisundhatma Agni Stuthi Aradhana Trust (PASA Trust), in Kailasapatnam village of Kotavuratla Mandal of Narsipatnam Revenue Division of Anakapalli district. The deceased included two girls and one boy.

The Trust’s hostel, a religious institution, accommodates 96 children of tribal hamlets and holds weekly meetings.

The deceased were identified as Gemmeli Nithya alias Bhavani, 8, of Rellalapalem, Korra Sarada, 7 of Ananjalisanivaram village and Tambeli Jashuva of Anajalisanivaram.

According to M.S.V.K Balaji, in-charge medical and health officer of Anakapalli district, 16 children were admitted to Visakhapatnam City’s KGH, 17 in Narsipatnam Area Hospital, five at Kotavuratla CHC, and 36 children admitted at the Paderu area hospital in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

“Food poisoning was caused by eating biryani, samosa and sambar served on Saturday night. On Sunday, the children vomited. It is reported that those who were in the house died because they could not cope with the situation. The staff of our department and all other departments are on high alert and all medical assistance from the State government is continuing. Only the most critical cases are being referred to KGH in Visakhapatnam,” Dr Balaji told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, ASR District Deputy Collector V.V.S. Sarma, who was deputed at the KGH Hospital, said that the condition of five of the 16 children admitted to KGH were under special care due to their serious condition, and that they were doing fine.

Naidu orders probe

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu ordered a probe. He directed the Education Minister Nara Lokesh over phone to look into the case. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the kin of the deceased, and also proper treatment to those hospitalised.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M. Deepika said that the police arrested the Trust’s organiser Kiran Kumar. The trust was taking up its activities without authorised permissions. “We have registered a case. The investigation is going on. We will also arrest those involved in the incident. We will raid unauthorised hostels in the district,” she said.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the death of three children, according to former minister Gudivada Amarnath during a media interaction here.

Visakhapatnam City Commissioner Shankabrata Bagchi, who visited KGH on Monday evening, said that he interacted with the staff and the children and that there was nothing to worry about their condition.