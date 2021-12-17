3 ‘Chaddi gang’ members arrested

They were arrested from Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh

In a major breakthrough in the sensational robbery cases which created panic in Guntur and Vijayawada, the police arrested three ‘Chaddi gang’ members of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly looted houses. They recovered gold and silver ornaments and some cash from their possession.

Two gangs resorted to a series of thefts. The Andhra Pradesh Police, in association with Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh police, arrested three out of 10 accused, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

“Special teams, law and order and the Central Crime Station (CCS) police, who camped in Dahod district of Gujarat conducted raids in Garbada in Gujarat and Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh and arrested three ‘Chaddi gang’ members,” the Police Commissioner said in a press conference on Friday.

The gangs came to Andhra Pradesh around November 26 by train and struck on villas and apartments in in Tadepalli, Kunchanapalli in Guntur district, and in Guntupalli and Penamaluru.

“The accused moved as labourers during day hours and conducted ‘recce’. They struck at the locked houses in the night by breaking the locks. They escaped by train to Ahmedabad,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Based on the fingerprints and the data of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) and the CCTV footages, the special team and the CCS police arrested Madia Kanji Meda and Sakra Mandod of Gujarat and Kamlesh Baberia of Madhya Pradesh, said Mr. Kanthi Rana and thanked the Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh police for their cooperation.

The police have launched a hunt for the remaining accused. Investigation officers recovered ₹20,000 cash, 32 gm of gold and silver ornaments, weighing about 2.5 kg, according to the police.