3 capital case: A.P. govt. lawyer writes to SC registrar for urgent listing 

February 04, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Mahfooz A. Nazki, the advocate-on-record of the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) wrote a letter to the registrar of the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking urgent mentioning and listing of the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the GoAP against the High Court (HC) order on the proposed three capitals. 

Mr. Nazki stated that the GoAP filed the SLP challenging the order passed by the HC in the writ petition number 13203 of 2020 and batch matters, wherein the HC declared that the State government does not have the legislative competence to decide on its capital.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed that the SLP be listed on an urgent basis on January 31 for hearing but the matter was not taken on that day as the Bench concerned did not assemble. 

Having considered its immense importance, the apex court had issued instructions to list the matter ‘at the top of the list’. Hence the request to list the SLP for mention on February 6 so that an early date might be assigned for its hearing.

