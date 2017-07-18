3 arrested on charge of gang-rape

The II-Town police on Monday arrested three persons on the charge of gang raping a married woman at a lodge here on the night of July 8.

The accused were identified as Koppisetti Srinu, 33, of Perrajupeta, Indukuri Kanaka Raju, 35, of Turangi and Komma Bhargav alias Mahesh, 23, a resident of Ramasomayajulu Street in the city.

In charge Deputy Superintendent of Police Mogili Ventakeswara Rao, at a press conference here, said the woman had been staying with her parents here for the past few months as she had a marital discord. On July 8, she had a wordy duel with her parents and left the home on the pretext of going to her in-laws’ house. She reached the bus stand and kept waiting for bus for hours.

Around 10 p.m., the prime accused Srinu, an auto-rickshaw driver, spotted her and struck a conversation. He found that she was starving and in a helpless condition. He assured her of providing dinner and safe custody. He took her to the lodge, where he, along with Kanaka Raju and Mahesh – employees of the lodge – gang-raped her and left her on the roadside, Mr. Rao said.

The woman approached the police who admitted her to the Government General Hospital.

The police spotted Srinu near the Ananda Bharati grounds on Monday morning and took him into custody. Based on the information provided by him, the police took the remaining two accused into custody and registered a case.